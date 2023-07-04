Furnish details of consultation paper on family law reforms: Wilson

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Monday asked the 22nd Law Commission of India to furnish details pertaining to the consultation paper on “Reform of Family Law” published by the previous commission on August 31, 2018. In his July 3 dated letter to the Commission, sent through Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice, of which he is a member, Wilson asked the 22nd Law Commission of India to furnish details on the expenditure incurred by the commission in consultations, meetings, publishing questions for the August 31, 2018 dated consultation paper on reforms in family law. The DMK MP, who is also a senior advocate of the Madras High Court, also sought a list of participants, respondents and consultants who participated in the consultation and the steps taken on the recommendations and suggestions highlighted in the paper released by the 21st Law Commission of India. The member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee also asked why the 22nd Law Commission was reopening public consultation (through June 14 dated notice)? Wondering if this was the sanctity accorded to the paper of the 21st Commission chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, he said that further consultation means the present commission is attempting to dilute the findings of the 21st Commission which was of the view that the Uniform Civil Code was not preferable and it may discourage many individuals from utilising it altogether.