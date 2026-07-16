Funeral violence kills one in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The funeral procession turned violent in Tiruchy, in which a man attacked his friend with a wooden log after an altercation. The man who suffered severe injuries in the attack died, and police arrested the accused.
On June 17, A Rafeek (40), of VOC Street, in Tiruchy, along with his friend and relative B Rahman (25), went to take part in a funeral procession at K-Sathanur near KK Nagar in Tiruchy. The duo consumed liquor, and a petty argument turned into an altercation and snowballed into an assault.
Suddenly, Rafeek took a wooden log and attacked Rahman, who was rushed to a private hospital.
However, the condition of Rahman deteriorated, and on July 14, Rahman was referred to Tiruchy GH for further treatment, but he succumbed. Based on a complaint by Rahman’s wife, Sameem Banu, Airport police registered a case and arrested Rafeek. He was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on,