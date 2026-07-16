Funeral violence kills one in Tiruchy

On June 17, A Rafeek (40), of VOC Street, in Tiruchy, along with his friend and relative B Rahman (25), went to take part in a funeral procession at K-Sathanur near KK Nagar in Tiruchy. The duo consumed liquor, and a petty argument turned into an altercation and snowballed into an assault.

Suddenly, Rafeek took a wooden log and attacked Rahman, who was rushed to a private hospital.