Funeral of an organ donor from Theni performed with State honours

CHENNAI: The family of a 43-year-old man, T Vadivel from Theni, who was declared brain dead after meeting with a road traffic accident, donated his organs.

He was cremated with State honours as per the recent announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This is the first such funeral for the organ donor with state honours.

Health minister Ma Subramanian along with state health department officials visited the family on Tuesday. The deceased's wife and family said that they are willing to donate kidney, liver, eyes and skin.

The organs were retrieved and donated to those who were in the waiting list for organ transplant at Madurai Apollo Hospital and Rajaji Government Medical College Hospital.

Chief minister M K Stalin had recently stated that the family members of an organ donor make a sacrifice in the time of grief and thus, their funeral will be conducted with State honours.

Following the order,the health minister paid tribute to the deceased at his home in Theni and offered his condolences to the family, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government.

The minister said that T Vadivel was working as Senior Revenue Inspector in Theni District Collectorate and while coming back home from work last Saturday, he tripped and fell from the two-wheeler when a cow hit him unexpectedly and he fell off the two-wheeler.

He was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital and was later moved to Madurai Apollo Hospital for further treatment.

However, he was declared brain dead by the hospital management after he did not respond to the treatment on Sunday.

The minister said that a case has been registered in Chinnamanur police station regarding the incident and action is being taken.

After his wife, mother, sister and other family members agreed to donate the organs upon being declared brain dead, organs were donated to Madurai Apollo Hospital and Rajaji Government Medical College Hospital.