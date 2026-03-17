Funding, tech gaps hold back TN’s agri-startups

The research, conducted by K Priyanka and M Gurupandi, examined the constraints faced by early-stage agri-entrepreneurs across the state and found that structural barriers continue to hinder the scalability of technology-driven agricultural ventures.

Based on a survey of 130 agri-startup founders, the study identifies lack of financial services and limited technological capability as the most critical hurdles affecting young agricultural enterprises.

"Agri-startups face multiple barriers, particularly financial constraints, inadequate technological skills and infrastructure gaps that restrict their long-term sustainability," the authors said in the study.

The findings come at a time when agri-technology companies are increasingly attempting to modernise farm operations, supply chains and market linkages through digital platforms. Firms such as Ninjacart, WayCool Foods, DeHaat and AgNext Technologies have demonstrated the potential of data-driven agricultural systems in improving farm-to-market connectivity.

However, the study notes that many emerging startups lack the institutional support and financial backing needed to replicate such models.

The research also found that younger entrepreneurs face greater difficulty in adopting new technologies, particularly in areas such as digital supply-chain management, artificial intelligence-based crop analytics and precision agriculture tools.

Infrastructure deficiencies further compound the problem, especially in rural regions where internet connectivity, logistics networks and access to real-time market information remain uneven.

"Rural-based startups experience significantly higher challenges in connectivity and infrastructure compared with urban enterprises, " the researchers observed.

Agriculture experts say these findings reflect broader structural issues affecting innovation in the farm economy.