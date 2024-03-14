Fund disparity: DMK councillor ‘resigns’

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the civic administration failed to allocate funds for developmental works in his ward, a DMK councillor of Tiruchy Corporation has submitted a resignation letter to the Commissioner and the Mayor during the council meeting and staged a walkout.

Clarifying that there was no disparity in fund allocation for members, the Mayor said that his resignation could not be accepted as it had been submitted without following the norms.

The Corporation Council meeting chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan, was held in Tiruchy on Wednesday in the presence of Commissioner V Saravanan. While the meeting was in progress, the DMK council member (Ward 60) Kajamalai Vijay shouted at the Mayor and said that his demands for developmental works in his ward were not being entertained despite repeated requests. As a result, he was not able to face the people who had elected him. After this statement, he handed over his ‘resignation’ letter to the Commissioner and the Mayor and walked out of the meeting hall. Soon, a few DMK members followed him to pacify Vijay, who was previously a main corporation contractor dealing with major projects.

Soon after his exit from the meeting hall, Vijay poured a bottle of petrol on himself and tried to set fire. Fellow party councillors thwarted his attempt.

The DMK councillor member had accused that the Mayor was partial in allocating funds for his ward despite being from the same DMK party.

However, Mayor Anbalagan said that there was no partiality in fund allocation. “Since the resignation letter was not through the proper channel, we cannot accept it”, the Mayor added.

Meanwhile, opposition members claimed that Vijay was reportedly seeking tenders to his close associates and it was not entertained citing certain norms and the resignation was just a drama, they alleged.