Full-term pregnant woman dies after car hits her two-wheeler on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

CHENNAI: A full-term pregnant woman died and her husband sustained severe injuries after a speeding car rammed their two-wheeler on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.
The deceased was identified as Monika (24), wife of Vasudevan (30), a resident of Moseri near Madurantakam. The accident occurred when the couple were returning home after Monika's check-up at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
When they were on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into their two-wheeler. Both were thrown off the vehicle and sustained severe injuries.
Following the accident, the two-wheeler they were riding caught fire and began burning at the spot, creating panic in the area. Passersby and motorists who were travelling on the road rushed to help.
The injured couple were immediately taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Monika, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit, died without responding to treatment, while Vasudevan is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
Madurantakam police registered a case and arrested the car driver, Vigneshwaran (38), who allegedly caused the accident by driving at high speed. Further investigation is under way.