Full-term pregnant woman dies after car hits her two-wheeler on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

The deceased was identified as Monika (24), wife of Vasudevan (30), a resident of Moseri near Madurantakam. The accident occurred when the couple were returning home after Monika's check-up at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

When they were on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into their two-wheeler. Both were thrown off the vehicle and sustained severe injuries.