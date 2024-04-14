Full, partial cancellation of train services announced for April: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Sunday said that as part of maintenance works for the month of April over various sections in Chennai Division few trains has been fully or partially cancelled.

Train No. 06417 Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU Special leaving Katpadi at 09.30 hrs, Train No. 06418 Jolarpettai – Katpadi Memu Special leaving Jolarpettai at 12.45 hrs on 20th April, 2024 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06736 Vellore – Arakkonam MEMU Special leaving Vellore at 10.00 hrs ,Train No. 06735 Arakkonam –Vellore Memu Special leaving Arakkonam at 14.50 hrs on 17th, 24th, 26th April, 2024 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12608 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.25 hrs, Train No. 12680 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express leaving Coimbatore at 06.20 hrs on 17th, 24th, 30th April will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

The trains will short terminate at Katpadi.

Train No. 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.35 hrs will originate from Katpadi at its scheduled departure of 15.45 hrs.

Train No. 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.35 hrs on 17th, 24th, 30th April will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

The train will originate from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 16.15 hrs.

Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs on 30th April will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

The train will originate from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 17.30 hrs

Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Mysuru at 05.00 hrs on 30th April, 2024 will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

The train will short terminate at Katpadi, added the release.