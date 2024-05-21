Full, partial cancellation of MEMU, Express trains; check details here

Chennai: Several MEMU trains operated from Katpadi and Jolarpettai would be fully, partially cancelled and diverted owing to a traffic block for commissioning a new loop line at Bomma Samudram station in Tirupati – Katpadi section from 27 May to 30 May.

Cancellation of MEMU trains

MEMU train from Tirupati to Katpadi leaving Tirupati at 06.50 hrs and 10.35 hrs

Katpadi to Tirupati leaving Katpadi at 14.50 hrs and 21.15hrs

Katpadi to Jolarpettai leaving Katpadi at 09.30 hrs

Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.45 hrs on 27th May to 30th May are fully cancelled.

Cancellation of Express trains

Six express trains would be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Tirupati, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru, Tirupati and Coimbatore, Villupuram and Tirupati. The partially cancelled trains would be short terminated and originated at Katpadi.

Train No. 22616 Coimbatore – Tirupati superfast express leaving Coimbatore at 06.10 hrs on 28 and 30 May will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati

Train No. 22617 Tirupati - SMVT Bengaluru express via Katpadi leaving Tirupati at 15.00 hrs on 28 May

Train No. 22618 SMVT Bengaluru – Tirupati Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 07.40 hrs on 27 and 29

Train No. 22615 Tirupati – Coimbatore superfast express leaving Tirupati at 15.00 hrs on 27, 29 and 30 May.

Train No. 16854 Villupuram – Tirupati express leaving Villupuram at 05.34 hrs

Train No. 16853 Tirupati – Villpuram express leaving Tirupati at 13.40 hrs from 27 to 30 May.

Six trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Hatia, SMVT Bengaluru and Tatanagar, Kacheguda and Madurai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kakinada Town and SMVT Bengaluru, Okha and Rameswaram would be diverted between Katpadi, Melpakkam and Reningunta, Dhone, Gooty skipping stoppages at Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Madanapalle and Pakala between 27 and 30 May.

The timings of Train No. 06038 Velankanni – Chennai Egmore bi-weekly special have been revised from May 24th. The train will leave at 19.10 hrs on 25, 27 May, 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 June and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.20 hrs, the next day. The train passes through Mayiladuturai, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram and Tambaram and reaches Chennai Egmore.

Passengers travelling through these routes must look into the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.