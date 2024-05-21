Changes pattern of special trains headed to Velankanni, Mangaluru Central and Hazrat Nizamuddin; check details here

CHENNAI: As many as six special trains have been cancelled on particular dates between Chennai Egmore and Velankanni, Coimbatore and Mangaluru Central, Kochuveli and Hazrat Nizamuddin, due to operational and safety reasons, Southern Railway said through a press release.

The details of the cancelled trains are as follows:

Train No. 06037 Chennai Egmore-Velankanni bi-weekly special leaving Chennai Egmore at 23.50 hrs on June 21, 23, 28, and 30 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06038 Velankanni-CChennai Egmore bi-weekly special leaving Velankanni at 14.45 hrs on June 22, 24, 29, and July 1 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06041 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore weekly special leaving Mangaluru Central at 09.30 hrs and Train No. 06042 Coimbatore-Coimbatore weekly special leaving Coimbatore at 22.15 hrs on June 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06071 Kochuveli-HHazrat Nizamuddin weekly superfast special leaving Kochuveli at 14.15 hrs on June 7, 14, 21, and 28 June, 2024, is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06072 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kochuveli weekly special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 04.10 hrs on June 10, 17, 24, and July 1 is fully cancelled.

Additonally, summer special trains will be operated between the Tirunelveli and Yelahanka sectors to clear the extra rush during the season.



Train No. 06045 Tirunelveli-Yelahanka weekly special will leave Tirunelveli at 15.15 hrs on May 22, 29, June 5, 12 (on Wednesdays) and reach Yelahanka at 03.15 hrs the next day (4 services). The train will reach Madurai at 17.35/17.40 and Salem at 22.05./22.



In the return direction, Train No. 06046 Yelahanka-Tirunelveli Weekly Special will leave Yelahanka at 05.00 hrs on May 23, 30, June 6, and 13 (on Thursdays) and reach Tirunelveli at 18.45 hrs. The train will reach Salem at 10.20/10 and Madurai at 15.05/15. The coach composition is one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, three general second-class coaches, and two second-tier coaches, and two class coaches (disabled friendly), added the release.