Full, partial cancellation of MEMU, Express trains and one-way Vande Bharat special train announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several MEMU and express trains between Katpadi- Tirupati, Villupuram - Tirupati are fully/partially cancelled from July 1 to 31 owing to engineering works and one special train would be operated between Kochuveli – Mangaluru Central to clear extra rush, said a Southern Railway statement.

Tirupati - Katpadi MEMU express special, leaving Tirupati at 06:50 hrs, Katpadi - Tirupati MEMU express special, leaving Katpadi at 21:15 hrs, Katpadi - Jolarpettai MEMU express special leaving Katpadi at 09:30 hrs, Jolarpettai - Katpadi MEMU express special, leavingJolarpettai at 12.45 hrs are fully cancelled from July 1 to 31.

Train No: 16853, Tirupati - Villupuram Express, leaving Tirupati at 13:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi, Train No: 16854, Villupuram - Tirupati Express, leaving Villupuram at 05:35 hrs are partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati from July 1 to 31.

Train No. 06001 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Central one way Vande Bharat special would be operated to clear extra rush which will leave Kochuveli at 10.45 hrs on Monday and reach Mangaluru Central at 22.00 hrs, the same day (1 Service). Coach Composition will be of 8 rakes. The train will reach Ernakulam town at 14.02/14.05, Kozhikode Main at 17.32/17.35, added the statement.