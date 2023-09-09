‘Fulfill the demands of industrial power consumers’

CHENNAI: Extending his support to the stir organised by industrial power consumers forum on September 7, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai urged the DMK government to fulfill their demands.

Stating that in Tamil Nadu 3,18,770 small and medium scale industries have given jobs to about 30 lakh people, the BJP leader said due to the hike in power tariff up to 50 percent last year, many industries were on the verge of closing down and several lakh people will lose their jobs.

"In addition, due to the power tariff hike, many industrial units were facing financial crunch," he said adding the state government once again has increased the electricity charges in July this year up to 24 percent, which adds more burden to the industrial units.

Claiming that the demands including to reduce the electricity tariff of the industrial units were genuine, Annamalai said "the industries will continue to function only if their requirements are fulfilled".

"Similarly, following the recommendation of the Union government, the state should also reduce solar hours tariff between 10% and 20%", he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the state government said it has increased the power tariff for the industrial sector to pay debts for the electricity board.

"However, in 2022-2023, the electricity board has incurred loss to the tune of Rs 7,586 crore", he said adding "how this can be accepted and where the earned money goes".

"Therefore the state government should come forward and heed to the demands raised by industries", he said.