Fulfill demands of police personnel: Anbumani urges government

CHENNAI: Recalling the promise made by DMK to increase salaries of police personnel, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to fulfill all the demands of the force.

In a statement, Anbumani said that police personnel are demanding salaries equal to other states in the country. "But the government is refusing to accept their demands, which amounts to betrayal. As qualification for joining the force is class-10, they are demanding equal salary given to the jobs that require the same educational qualification, " he said.

Saying that the DMK gave a verbal promise during the elections to increase the salaries, Anbumani noted despite two-and-a-half years, the promise is yet to be taken to consideration. "In several districts, over-time payment, travel allowance and other benefits are not given for 3 months. More than 25,000 police personnel do not have identity cards, SIM cards and others. Even though the chief minister announced weekly off to police personnel, it is not implemented in several districts, " he pointed out.

Work pressure on the police personnel has increased due to vacant posts and the police personnel could not spend time with their families. "They are subjected to depression. DMK's election manifesto promised promotion to constables as head constables after 7 years and special sub-inspector after 20 years of service. It is disappointing, the promotions are given based on the existing system also, " he said.

He added that the number of police personnel has not been increased in the newly formed districts. "DMK promised a state-level and district-level grievance redressal system for police. But the system is yet to be implemented. Moreover, grievance meetings are not conducted properly," he pointed out.

Expressing that police personnel are working without any defined work duration and they could not even relieve themselves of natural calls, Anbumani urged the government to provide salary hike and promotion to them.