Fulfil demands of transport staff: Vaiko urges TN govt

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the state government to fulfil the demands of transport employees including increased dearness allowance, implementation of the 15th pay agreement and others.

In a statement, the senior leader said the 14th pay agreement for the present employees ended in August 2023. "The government should hold talks with the trade unions and implement the 15th pay agreement.

Moreover, dearness allowance has been given to the retired employees since 2015," he added. Urging the government to fulfil the demands apart from releasing retirement benefits to the employees from April 2023.