Fulfil assurance given to guest faculty: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

He pointed out that Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan had announced the hike during the Assembly discussion on the department's demand for grants on August 24, in response to a question raised by PMK MLA Sivakumar. The minister had subsequently assured that the revised salary would be paid retrospectively from September.

Questioning the delay, Anbumani said the government was denying guest lecturers their due despite the minister's assurance. He said implementing the hike retrospectively from September would cost the government only Rs 8.74 crore, an insignificant amount compared with its annual budget of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore.

He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to implement the salary increase from September and called for a further hike to Rs 50,000 per month within a year, in line with UGC recommendations.

Anbumani also urged the government to pay guest lecturers for all 12 months, including May, and to fulfil their other demands, including Provident Fund benefits, medical insurance, maternity leave for women guest lecturers, and a gratuity of Rs 25 lakh upon retirement.