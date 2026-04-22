Fugitive since 2020 in drug case caught at Tiruchy airport

According to NCB officials, he was a key accused in a case in which 661.5 kg of ganja was seized by officials in February 2020 from a truck intercepted in Nagapattinam district.

Investigations revealed that Ramadhas was the main receiver of the contraband and was allegedly involved in plans to traffic the seized ganja onward to Sri Lanka. While other accused persons were arrested and subsequently convicted by a special court, Ramadhas had evaded arrest and remained absconding since the date of seizure.