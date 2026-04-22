Fugitive since 2020 in drug case caught at Tiruchy airport

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a fugitive in a major drug trafficking case registered in 2020 by tracking his movements and apprehending him on his arrival at Tiruchy airport on Sunday (April 19). The arrested person was identified as Ramadhas alias Karuthapandi.
According to NCB officials, he was a key accused in a case in which 661.5 kg of ganja was seized by officials in February 2020 from a truck intercepted in Nagapattinam district.
Investigations revealed that Ramadhas was the main receiver of the contraband and was allegedly involved in plans to traffic the seized ganja onward to Sri Lanka. While other accused persons were arrested and subsequently convicted by a special court, Ramadhas had evaded arrest and remained absconding since the date of seizure.
“Pursuant to legal and investigative efforts the accused was traced to be in Singapore. With international cooperation, movement of the accused was continuously monitored and he was detained when he landed in Tiruchy’s airport,” an official release stated.