Fugitive siblings from TN nabbed from Ker village

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala police on Sunday nabbed two persons from Tamil Nadu who are accused in criminal cases, including multiple murders, and were in ‘hiding’ at Aranmula. Police said the Tirunelveli residents, Madaswami (27) and his brother Subhash (25), were engaged in small-time work.

They were identified when details of migrant workers living in the district were being collected. Madaswami is an accused in 19 criminal cases, including three murders, while his brother is an accused in 11 cases, including three murders, police said.