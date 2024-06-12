FSSAI officials seal six shops for selling banned tobacco products in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Six shops were sealed by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for selling banned tobacco products in Tirupur on Tuesday.



Acting on a tip, the authorities conducted searches in shops at Lakshmi Nagar, Mumurthy Nagar, and neighbouring areas.

Following raids, the FSSAI officials have recommended to police the arrest of a shopkeeper, identified as Mohammed Farkan, 23, a native of Kerala for selling ‘cool lip’, a tobacco product, to which school students were getting addicted.

A total of six shops were sealed and each shop was slapped with a penalty of Rs 25,000 for selling banned tobacco items.

Also, 25 kg of tobacco was seized besides 30 kg of expired biscuit packs were kept for sale.