FSSAI officials crack down on hotels selling rotten food items

COIMBATORE: A day after a 14-year-old girl died after eating ‘shawarma’ in Namakkal, officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) began a crack down on hotels selling dishes made of rotten meat in the Western region.

Nearly, 10 teams of FSSAI have begun to inspect hotels and eateries selling fast food items like shawarma and grilled chicken. “A temporary ban has been enforced in Namakkal against selling shawarma and other fast food items in the wake of the girl’s death. Notices were served on hotels selling non-vegetarian food items with old meat,” said official.

Following the girl’s death, the ill-fated hotel was sealed and its owner Naveen Kumar along with two north Indian cooks was arrested by police.

In a further development on Tuesday, the police arrested Srinivasan (43), who runs a poultry shop in Ramapuram. He supplied chicken to the hotel and an inquiry is underway, if he sold old meat from dead birds to the hotel.

In a similar raid in Erode, over 35 kg of rotten meat were seized and notices were served on six hotels and penalties were imposed.

Similar raids were conducted in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris and other neighbouring districts.