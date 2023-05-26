FSO held for taking bribe in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A food safety officer (FSO) and another individual were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Coimbatore on Thursday for demanding and accepting bribes to renew the license of grocery shops.

According to police, Duraisamy from Vadavalli, who runs two grocery shops, had applied for renewal of FSSAI license and registration certificate at the TN Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA) office. In this connection, food safety officer Vengadesh had demanded Rs 7,000 to process his application.

“Not willing to give a bribe, the complainant filed a complaint with DVAC. A case was registered. On instructions of Vengadesh, Pradap received the bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant at a bakery near the TNFDA office in Vadavalli,” said a statement.