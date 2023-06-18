Begin typing your search...

FSD officials seal 30-yr-old ice-cream shop in Tiruchy

Following this, the officers led by R Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Tiruchy, raided the ice cream shop.

18 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: Officials of the State Food Safety Department (FSD) on Sunday sealed a popular ice cream shop in Tiruchy for making ice-creams under unhygienic conditions.

The Food Safety Department (FSD) officials received a complaint about the shop near Head Post Office in Tiruchy, which has been operating for more than 30 years, that substandard ice-creams are being sold and the premises, where the ice-creams are made in an unhygienic manner.

Following this, the officers led by R Ramesh Babu, raided the ice cream shop. During the inspection, it was found that the ice creams were prepared in a substandard manner and all the places, where the ice creams were prepared were unhygienic.

The shop was then sealed by the Food Safety Department officials.

Online Desk

