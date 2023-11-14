Frustrated woman kills husband with tile cutting machine in Thanjai, held

TIRUCHY: Woman who murdered her husband who was making a ruckus under the influence of alcohol was arrested in Thanjavur on Monday.

It is said, Anbalagan (62), a resident from Muttakudi village near Thanjavur was in the habit of picking up quarrel with his wife Kalyani (58) whenever he comes home by consuming alcohol.

On Sunday night, he picked up quarrel, which lasted till late night and suddenly, Anbalagan started assaulting his wife.

However, Kalyani who could not bear the torture grabbed the tiles cutting machine and attacked Anbalagan on the head. He fell down unconscious in the pool of blood.

Soon, the relatives rushed him to the Tirupananthal GH where the doctors gave him fist aid and late he was rushed to a private hospital in Kumbakonam where the doctors declared him dead.

The Tirupananthal police who registered a case, arrested Kalyani and interrogations are on.