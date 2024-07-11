Frustrated father poisons 2 kids before killing self in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 41-year-old man poisoned his two children to death before ending his own life at Panagudi in Tirunelveli district. The deceased victims have been identified as Ramesh, a construction worker, who resided at Annanagar, Panagudi, and his children — Robin (14) and Kaviya (11), sources said. Panagudi police after inspecting a house, where the incident occurred, found bodies down with froth around their mouths. Preliminary inquiries that Ramesh committed suicide after poisoning his two children, due to debt. Earlier, Ramesh borrowed money to send his wife abroad for a job. Since he could not pay the debt, he got frustrated before taking this extreme step. Ramesh gave poison-laced bananas to his children and subsequently, he also took them. Based on a complaint, Panagudi police filed a case, sources said.