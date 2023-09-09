Frustrated by cases framed against son, Thanjai man immolates self; hospitalised

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the police framed case against his son, a man set himself ablaze in Thanjavur on Friday and was hospitalised with 87 per cent burn injuries. J Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sekkakanni near Kumbakonam was arrested by Kumbakonam police for various offences and was detained under Goondas Act and was released on August 11.

Meanwhile, the Kumbakonam West police on Friday arrested Praveen Kumar again on charges of theft cases. While the police were initiating the steps to produce the accused before the court, Praveen Kumar’s father John Benny (48), an auto driver, appealed to the police to release his son but the police refused.

Benny, meanwhile, poured kerosene and lit himself, raising slogans saying police had been framing cases against his son. The shocked police doused the fire and rushed him to Kumbakonam GH. Kumbakonam Judicial Magistrate Ilavarai recorded his statement. Meanwhile, he was referred to Thanjavur MCH as he sustained more than 87 per cent burns.