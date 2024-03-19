Fruits of labour: Ramadosses join Modi on stage at Salem

COIMBATORE: Kicking off its first political meeting in Tamil Nadu following the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leaders looked visibly relieved, as a host of alliance leaders from PMK, TMC, AMMK and others flanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage in Salem.

PMK founder S Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, who joined BJP after much haggling, exhibited great camaraderie with the Prime Minister and showered him with praises.

Without naming the DMK and AIADMK, Anbumani took a dig at both, saying, “Both the parties have been in power for the last 57 years. But people desire for a change. To fulfill their wish, the PMK has happily joined the NDA alliance for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and India.”

Hailing Modi for eliminating corruption, Anbumani said 90 per cent of Delhi was under the control of lobbyists before he assumed office as the prime minister. “After that, India is winning medals in sports at the international level, as he eliminated interference by politicians and associations during the selection process,” he said.

Repaying in kind, the BJP leaders too heaped praises on S Ramadoss. State president K Annamalai claimed theirs was a victory alliance that would bring change in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. “To achieve the magical figure of winning over 400 seats, the PMK has joined hands with BJP,” he said.

Union Minister L Murugan hailed Prime Minister Modi and Ramadoss senior as the faces of social justice.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was introduced as an AIADMK leader, said the prime minister had delivered historical governance over the last 10 years. “The PM gave funds generously for the development of the State. When it was a struggle by the State to get even one medical college, the Prime Minister sanctioned 11 medical colleges through a single order,” he recalled.

Among those others who shared the dais with Modi included AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TMC(M) leader GK Vasan, R Sarathkumar, who recently merged his AISMK with BJP, IJK founder TR Paarivendhar, NJP founder AC Shanmugam, TMMK president John Pandian and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian.