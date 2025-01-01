Frost warning issued for Nilgiris, Kodaikanal for next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued frost warning for isolated places over the hilly areas of the Nilgiris and Dindigul districts for the next two days.

A cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists and is now seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts for the next 24 hours.

Also, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over a few places in the state in the coming days, as the northeast monsoon is still active in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the system prevailing over the sea, the state has been witnessing northerly winds, which results in a drop in the maximum temperature over various parts.

The weather department has issued frost warning at isolated pockets over higher hill ranges of the Nilgiri district and Kodaikanal in Dindigul district for the next two days.

The rest of the state might witness mist/haze during early morning hours.

In Chennai, as mist/haze is likely to prevail early in the morning due to change in the wind pattern, the maximum temperature is likely to reduce during the daytime. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to record around 30 degrees Celsius - 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius - 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Saturday. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail over south TN coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.