From village classrooms to medical college corridors: One free coaching centre sends six under-privileged students to study medicine

“There is something special about your child becoming a doctor compared to other professions, especially if they are the first graduate in their family,” Mrs Gayathri said. “‘En paiyan, ponnu doctor’ carries more than what it literally means. It carries with it a silent respect, dignity and job assurance. The trajectory, the confidence and the quality of life it opens up for the family and the next generation is phenomenal.”

For many of the centre's students, simply reaching a classroom was its own daily obstacle. Some travelled two hours each way to attend class, then returned home to work odd jobs in the house and the field before studying at night. The barriers were rarely about drive or passion, Mrs Gayathri said, but access: no coaching centre nearby, no way to pay coaching fees, a shortage of reading material in Tamil, and, for girls in particular, a lack of encouragement to keep trying. In response, the centre added a hostel facility for its girl students.

The teaching itself was built around each student rather than a single fixed syllabus. “We were not just teaching Physics, Chemistry and Biology, we were teaching and seeing life lessons unfold,” Mrs Gayathri said. “To understand each student, their fears, their gaps, and then tailor their reading plan to their needs, whether Tamil medium or English medium, the teachers put in their utmost effort.” Regular weekly tests, answer-paper discussions, Wednesday evening video meetings, parent-teacher meetings and a fixed daily timetable became the rhythm the centre ran on.