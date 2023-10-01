From today, speed limit of 34 trains to be raised

CHENNAI: The new timetable of Southern Railway (SR), which would come into effect from October 1, would have among other things nearly three dozen express trains speeded up in the zone.

According to the official timetable, excerpts of which were shared by the zonal headquarters, the speed of 34 express trains would be enhanced, with the journey time reducing between five minutes to one hour owing to the completion of speed enhancement projects over various sections of the zone.

Speed of Punlar – Madurai (train no 16730) and Palakkad – Tiruchendur (train no 16731) expresses would benefit the most with their speed optimised by an hour from October 1, while Pondicherry – Kanyakumari (train 16861), Pondicherry – Tirupati (train no 16112), Pondicherry – Bhubaneswar (train no 12897) and Pondicherry – Dadar (train no 11006) would have least speed augmentation of five minutes.



