From soil to school textbooks| Mylswamy Annadurai can help children soar to new heights: Sultan Ismail

CHENNAI: Renowned soil biologist and ecologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail, who has worked extensively with former Chief Ministers including M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, and recently, MK Stalin, explains the need for a new school curriculum, the reason he was removed from as the head of the school committee panel, and his suggestions for the newly-formed committee. The pioneer in earthworm research in India was also instrumental in framing policies that were student-friendly. Excerpts follow...
Why was there a need to change the school curriculum now?
The last curriculum change was in the 2018-19 academic year, when I was a member of that panel. But the need for curriculum development is imperative due to modern concepts already becoming prevalent. Hence, the DMK government decided to revise/update the curriculum to equip our children. It was only wise and fair that new concepts were added to the school textbooks.
How did your appointment come about?
Be it either the AIADMK or the DMK parties in power, I had been part of committees related to environment and education. I had never been identified as a person affiliated with any party; I had been part of committees based on my merit. I never expected to be appointed as the chairman. When I was appointed as the head of the committee, the only aspect that the government insisted on was to design school textbooks that are friendly and inspiring to the children. The government insisted that the concepts must be inclusive. And, insisted on social justice, inclusivity, non-subjugation of any caste, religion, or people. Since I had already contributed heavily to environmental science and vermicomposting technology, I was excited to contribute to children’s education as I served as a teacher for over 53 years.
Tell us about the collective work of formulating school textbooks.
The work was collective. All the members and stakeholders made a crucial and significant contribution to the formation of the textbooks. Since the textbooks were for children, we held public consultation meetings in seven zones, covering all 38 districts, with all the stakeholders involved, such as teachers, parents, child rights activists, and others. They were usually scheduled with teachers and students in the forenoon and parents and activists in the evening.
The committee received vital feedback and inputs from all, especially from the girl students of government schools. The girl students in Tenkasi and Villupuram districts shared valid inputs. Following this, we made important child-friendly changes for higher secondary classes, such as limiting the number of mathematical problems and not overburdening children.
All books, regardless of subject, should have a similar number of chapters and pages per chapter. We also observed that all subjects, besides language subjects, can have practical exams, which will provide real-time experience to students.
For pictures in the textbooks, we avoided AI pictures as per inputs received from the officials of School Education Department. The textbooks were designed keeping inclusivity in mind – religion, economic background, disability and gender norms. We also introduced a speaking corner, which will encourage students to pick up soft skills.
The feedback and public opinion were taken from classes 1-12. The curriculum and syllabus are ready for classes 1-5. The textbooks have been completed and released for classes 1-3 for the first term. Thanks to my entire team.
What about teachers?
Teachers have been excused from lesson plans, which is usually an added burden to them. The department will now provide lesson plans with the handbook for teachers. Here, the teachers are encouraged to fill the logbook of their work after the class, instead of presenting an action plan, which is seldom followed.
Tell us the turn of events that led to your removal as the chairman of the committee.
With the TVK set to form the government, I requested senior officials to keep me informed about the release of the books. However, without informing the committee or any of the members, officials of the school education department met the new minister and released the books. I also learnt that former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and former CM Stalin had not seen the new textbooks. Hence, as the chairman of the committee, I handed them the new books.
But, soon after the release of the photograph of me handing over the books, I was questioned about the reason for meeting them. Subsequently, I was asked to step down from the post as chairman, though as per the previous GO, my tenure extends till 2028.
I don’t mind that I had to step down but the new government doubted my integrity, as we were moving towards a goal with children’s welfare and the overall improvement of quality education in TN. The meeting with the former CM was not at all politically motivated. I am not against any government or party. I had served in different committees with different parties in government previously.
Perhaps with the new committee formed, I hope that the soil biologist worked on building a strong foundation for children, and the space scientist Mylswamy Annadurai will help children soar to new heights.
Any suggestions for the new committee?
Ensure the chapters have a flow in textbooks. The volume of certain subjects and concepts must be reduced to not burden the students. We’re not preparing children for NEET and JEE only. Hence, rather than concentrating on heavy concepts, the committee should focus on children from vulnerable communities for whom learning should be easy, fun, and accessible.