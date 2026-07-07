From soil to school textbooks| Mylswamy Annadurai can help children soar to new heights: Sultan Ismail

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The work was collective. All the members and stakeholders made a crucial and significant contribution to the formation of the textbooks. Since the textbooks were for children, we held public consultation meetings in seven zones, covering all 38 districts, with all the stakeholders involved, such as teachers, parents, child rights activists, and others. They were usually scheduled with teachers and students in the forenoon and parents and activists in the evening.

The committee received vital feedback and inputs from all, especially from the girl students of government schools. The girl students in Tenkasi and Villupuram districts shared valid inputs. Following this, we made important child-friendly changes for higher secondary classes, such as limiting the number of mathematical problems and not overburdening children.

All books, regardless of subject, should have a similar number of chapters and pages per chapter. We also observed that all subjects, besides language subjects, can have practical exams, which will provide real-time experience to students.

For pictures in the textbooks, we avoided AI pictures as per inputs received from the officials of School Education Department. The textbooks were designed keeping inclusivity in mind – religion, economic background, disability and gender norms. We also introduced a speaking corner, which will encourage students to pick up soft skills.

The feedback and public opinion were taken from classes 1-12. The curriculum and syllabus are ready for classes 1-5. The textbooks have been completed and released for classes 1-3 for the first term. Thanks to my entire team.