From snake curses to simple sneezes, Tamil Nadu Assembly takes a humorous detour

Health Minister KG Arunraj brushed off the astrological theory, maintaining that the state relies on science and is currently tackling common colds and not snake curses.

The hilarious discussion began when Panneerselvam, also a Chief Minister took the floor to highlight a recent string of snakebite incidents across several constituencies. Many regions were likely suffering from "Nagadhosham" brought on by displeased serpents, hesaid and went on to urge the health minister to organise state-sponsored temple rituals to ward off the celestial curse.Arunraj, who was quick to respond, firmly declined to hold rituals to appease snakes in the health budget, and said the administration relied on medical science, not planetary alignments.

"The only widespread ailment we are currently tracking is the common cold - Jaladosham and not Nagadosham," the minister said.

Refusing to let the joke fade, Panneerselvam playfully offered to provide a team of ritual experts to help the health ministry.