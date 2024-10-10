From Rs 20/kg to Rs 700 in a month, Ayudha Pooja sets flower prices on fire in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Prices offlowers, especially jasmine, in southern districts, which have been steadily rising, has skyrocketed as only a day left for Ayudha Pooja.

A vendor from Nilakottai, the second-largest flower market in Tamil Nadu, ‘Poo Kadai’ Chandran alias Ramachandran told DT Next, “Jasmine priced at Rs 250 per kg last month, has been selling for Rs 1,000 per kg in the last three days. Similarly, arali poo, which sold at Rs 20 per kg last month per, now fetches Rs 700 per kg.

Malligai, arali, mullai, pichi, sendu, kozhikondai, kadhambam, sampangi, marikozhundhu, roja and vadamalli were among the most sought-after varieties and also fetching good prices, according to Ramachandran.

Sendu poo also saw massive demand prompting sales at Rs 120 per kg. Sampangi’s price rose from Rs 60 to Rs 250, marikozhundhu from Rs 30 to Rs 100, he said.

On a daily average, the Nilakottai market receives around 20 tonnes of flower varieties grown from 23 villages surrounding the town in a 30-km radius, Ramachandran said.

M Thangamani, a jasmine farmer from Kalyanipatti village in Usilampatti, Madurai district, said he saw a good yield of about 10 kg jasmine, thanks to recent rains.

“Flower prices are far higher in the Nilakottai market compared to the Mattuthavani complex. Many flower exporters, who weigh on international demand, determine prices according to their wishes. In Madurai, flower varieties are being sold at a maximum of Rs 400 per kg,” he said.