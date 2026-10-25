From Rajini to new actor, BJP plans political turmoil in TN: Manickam Tagore

MADURAI: Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the RSS were working on a 'Plan C' to bring an actor into Tamil Nadu politics, indirectly hinting at actor Dhanush’s possible political entry. His remarks came as hundreds of women from across the State gathered in Chennai in the evening for a meeting of the actor’s women’s wing.
Speaking to reporters in Madurai after attending a wedding, Tagore alleged that the BJP’s various operations over the years, including the present one, 'Plan C', were aimed at creating political turmoil in the State under the direction of the party’s leadership in Delhi.
The BJP’s main target was to capture the AIADMK’s vote bank, as the party’s DNA is strongly associated with cinema, he said.
Tagore said the BJP and RSS had first tried 'Plan A' with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran, but the people rejected them. They then tried to persuade actor Rajinikanth to launch a political party, but that did not materialise.
'Plan B’ was former BJP leader K Annamalai, who was given a new mask to leave the party and start an NGO-like movement, he said, adding that his actions and speech, however, remain in line with the BJP’s tone.
Tagore alleged that the current political moves, including the possible entry of another actor, were part of a larger strategy directed from Delhi, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah exercising remote control over political developments in Tamil Nadu.
Reiterating his confidence in the Congress-TVK alliance, he said the Congress, the IUML and the VCK had fought for secularism and social justice for several years, while the relatively young party TVK led by Vijay had gained public acceptance because of the actor’s personal popularity. The alliance is strong and would remain in power for a long time, he asserted.