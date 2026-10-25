From Rajini to new actor, BJP plans political turmoil in TN: Manickam Tagore

Speaking to reporters in Madurai after attending a wedding, Tagore alleged that the BJP’s various operations over the years, including the present one, 'Plan C', were aimed at creating political turmoil in the State under the direction of the party’s leadership in Delhi.

The BJP’s main target was to capture the AIADMK’s vote bank, as the party’s DNA is strongly associated with cinema, he said.

Tagore said the BJP and RSS had first tried 'Plan A' with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran, but the people rejected them. They then tried to persuade actor Rajinikanth to launch a political party, but that did not materialise.

'Plan B’ was former BJP leader K Annamalai, who was given a new mask to leave the party and start an NGO-like movement, he said, adding that his actions and speech, however, remain in line with the BJP’s tone.