From promise to performance: How to make Right to Services Act work

Promise Vs Delivery

As Tamil Nadu prepares to draft an RTS law, it must recognise that neither legislation nor a digital portal alone can make public offices responsive.

More than 20 Indian states have enacted similar laws since 2010, but a substantial gap remains between their promise of time-bound service and its delivery on the ground. The CAG’s performance audits and other evaluations demonstrate why high ‘disposal rates’ cannot establish that citizens actually received the services they sought. In bureaucratic parlance, an application marked ‘disposed’ may have been rejected on technicalities, returned for correction, closed prematurely, or transferred between departments.

When deadlines are missed, many RTS laws provide for penalties against responsible officials and compensation for applicants, though provisions vary by State. Madhya Pradesh’s pioneering 2010 Act, for instance, permits a penalty of Rs 250 for each day of delay, up to Rs 5,000, and allows compensation to be paid to the applicant from the penalty recovered. But delay does not always result from an individual official’s neglect.

Acute staff shortages, delayed recruitments, dependence on clearances from other departments, belated fund releases, court stays, seasonal surges, and repetitive petitions can all impede service delivery. In such circumstances, even a conscientious official may struggle to meet deadlines. A fair RTS law must distinguish individual culpability from systemic failure without making citizens bear the cost of administrative shortcomings.

Strict personal penalties may also encourage officials to game the system. An application might be rejected for a minor reason just before the deadline, forcing the applicant to start again. Or it may be held back from formal registration until documents have been informally screened and a decision made. Both practices conceal the citizen’s actual waiting time and distort disposal figures. Monitoring should, therefore, track intake refusals, reasons for rejection, repeat applications and whether the service was ultimately delivered.

Pursuing appeals may be burdensome for citizens, and adjudicators may hesitate to penalise officials—whether from professional solidarity or because delays reflect wider administrative constraints. Penalties and compensation can thus remain on the statute book without providing meaningful accountability or redress.

The Right to Information Act, 2005, has a narrow task: it requires public authorities to disclose existing records, subject to statutory exemptions, and provides for penalties for non-compliance. Yet, barring the Union and a handful of States, its implementation remains poor.

An RTS law is more demanding. It may require eligibility checks, field inspections, funding processes, and coordinated action across several departments. Tamil Nadu must prepare for that operational complexity.