From Kumbakonam fire survivor to government officer

For Jennifer, the journey from a traumatised schoolgirl to a government officer was shaped by one person senior IAS officer Dr J Radhakrishnan.

As Thanjavur Collector during the 2004 tragedy, Dr Radhakrishnan was involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected families. Jennifer recalls watching him closely during those difficult days and realising the impact a public servant could have on people's lives.

Recently, she met Dr Radhakrishnan, now Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, and showed him her appointment order.