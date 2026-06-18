From Kumbakonam fire survivor to government officer

CHENNAI: Twenty-two years after surviving the Kumbakonam school fire tragedy that claimed 94 young lives, Jennifer has turned personal loss into a story of resilience, securing a Group-I rank and earning appointment as Assistant Director in the Rural Development Department.
For Jennifer, the journey from a traumatised schoolgirl to a government officer was shaped by one person senior IAS officer Dr J Radhakrishnan.
As Thanjavur Collector during the 2004 tragedy, Dr Radhakrishnan was involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected families. Jennifer recalls watching him closely during those difficult days and realising the impact a public servant could have on people's lives.
Recently, she met Dr Radhakrishnan, now Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, and showed him her appointment order.
Born into a middle-class family, Jennifer said the support extended to survivors after the tragedy played a key role in rebuilding her life. She recalled that arrangements were made for textbooks, school fees and other educational needs, enabling students to continue their studies.
"Seeing how an officer could bring hope to people during their darkest moments inspired me. I decided that I, too, wanted to serve society through public service," she said.
While she prepares to take charge as Assistant Director in the Rural Development Department, Jennifer says her dream remains unfulfilled.
"My goal is to clear the Civil Services Examination and become an IAS officer," she said.
For many, the Kumbakonam fire remains a painful memory. Jennifer's journey, however, stands as a reminder that hope and determination can emerge even from the deepest tragedy.