From Jallikattu bulls to Jawadhu Hills, Tamil Nadu hard sells itself on world stage in London

CHENNAI: Ancient temples and monuments that showcase the architectural splendour; unexplored mountain ranges and hills, and rich wildlife; and the State’s own Jallikattu – at the World Travel Market London event held in the UK capital recently, Tamil Nadu pitched itself as the perfect destination for tourists from around the world who are searching for unique experiences.

Among the key events that the Tamil Nadu Tourism delegation highlighted at the event was the modern 16-acre Jallikattu arena in Madurai that is nearing completion. Upon completion, the bull taming sport that is held in southern and central part of the State would have a dedicated space to showcase it to the world.

The State hosts six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a prestigious tag that helps promote a location among tourists and others. Then there are the Indian Dance Festival, Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, and Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival among others that attract a large number of visitors.

There are new niche segments in the work like cruise tourism, photo walks and glamping. Also realising the potential of Tamil Nadu’s natural environment, the Tourism Department is also developing lesser known – hence pristine – mountain ranges like Kolli Hills and Jawadhu Hills.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism delegation led by B Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department and TTDC chairman; C Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Tourism and TTDC MD; and other officials held talks with stakeholders from around the world who had come for the event in London.