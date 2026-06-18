From interlinking river to AI governance, Vijay govt unveils ‘Vetri Thamizhagam’ vision for TN

CHENNAI: C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government on Thursday unveiled an expansive five-year development agenda, placing water security, industrial growth, technology-driven governance and social justice at the centre of its policy framework, as Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar outlined the administration’s priorities in the first address to the newly constituted Assembly.
Projecting the government’s proposed ‘Vetri Thamizhagam – Vision Document’ as the roadmap for Tamil Nadu’s future, the address outlined a series of commitments aimed at accelerating economic growth while preserving the State’s social welfare model and cultural identity.
A major emphasis was placed on water resource management. Describing the Mullai Periyar dam as the lifeline of the southern districts, the government said it would take firm measures to thwart Kerala’s attempts to construct a new dam and pursue efforts to carry out pending strengthening works and raise the reservoir’s water level in accordance with Supreme Court directions. The administration also pledged to intensify efforts to implement river-linking projects within Tamil Nadu and continue pressing the Union government to interlink rivers across southern States.
The government also announced an expanded focus on Tamil Nadu’s archaeological heritage. Continued research and excavations will be undertaken at Keezhadi, Adichanallur, Kodumanal, Mayiladumparai, Sivakalai, Azhagankulam, Arikkamedu, Saluvankuppam and Poompuhar. Efforts will also be made to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Keezhadi and Adichanallur. At select heritage sites, visitors will be offered immersive experiences through Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies to showcase the richness of Tamil civilisation.
In a parallel initiative, the government announced that a comprehensive Sustainable Tourism Policy would be framed to balance tourism growth with environmental conservation, with the objective of transforming Tamil Nadu into a globally recognised heritage and eco-tourism destination.
Seeking to reinforce Tamil Nadu’s position as an investment destination, the government promised to simplify procedures for establishing industries and facilitate faster approvals for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through a dedicated single-window mechanism. A new Industrial Policy, tailored to emerging economic requirements and backed by incentives for domestic and international investors, will also be introduced.
The administration said it would further strengthen the ease-of-doing-business ecosystem by converting the existing single-window system into a fully digital platform capable of delivering approvals across sectors without administrative delays. To attract large-scale investments, a Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission, headed by the Chief Secretary, will be established to provide fast-track clearances for projects involving investments above Rs 200 crore or generating employment for more than 5,000 people.
Signalling a push towards digital governance, the government announced that Artificial Intelligence would be integrated into administration through the expanded Information Technology and Digital Services Department. AI-based tools will be deployed to improve departmental efficiency and enhance public-facing e-governance services.
The address also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to social justice. Declaring that Tamil Nadu would continue to safeguard its 69 per cent reservation policy, the government pledged support for the advancement of minorities and asserted that it would function as a truly secular, social-justice government. It further promised to implement the four per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in letter and spirit.
Among other key announcements, the government proposed establishing Olympic Centres of Excellence to nurture future medal winners and position Tamil Nadu as a leading sporting hub. It also promised structural reforms in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, including a comprehensive audit of temple properties, lands and endowment revenues and the introduction of transparent computerised accounting systems.
Summing up its broader vision, the government said the “Vetri Thamizhagam – Vision Document”, built around ten pillars ranging from social welfare and education to economic prosperity, infrastructure and transparent governance, would be implemented over the next five years to guide Tamil Nadu’s development trajectory.
* Mullai Periyar: Govt to oppose Kerala’s new dam proposal; pursue strengthening works and higher water storage.
* River Linking: Push for interlinking rivers within Tamil Nadu and across southern states.
* Archaeology: Continued excavations at Keezhadi, Adichanallur and seven other heritage sites.
* UNESCO Push: Heritage status sought for Keezhadi and Adichanallur.
* Tourism: Sustainable Tourism Policy to promote eco-friendly infrastructure.
* MSMEs: Single-window clearance system for faster approvals.
* Industry: New Industrial Policy with incentives for domestic and global investors.
* Ease of Doing Business: Fully digital approval platform across sectors.
* Investment Promotion: Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission to fast-track major projects.
* AI Governance: Artificial Intelligence tools to improve administration and public services.
* Social Justice: Commitment to secular governance, minority welfare and protection of 69% reservation.
* Differently-Abled: Four per cent reservation to be implemented in full.
* Sports: Olympic Centres of Excellence to be established.
* HR&CE: Full audit of temple properties, lands and revenues.
* Timeline: “Vetri Thamizhagam – Vision Document” to be implemented over the next five years.