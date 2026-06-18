From interlinking river to AI governance, Vijay govt unveils ‘Vetri Thamizhagam’ vision for TN

Seeking to reinforce Tamil Nadu’s position as an investment destination, the government promised to simplify procedures for establishing industries and facilitate faster approvals for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through a dedicated single-window mechanism. A new Industrial Policy, tailored to emerging economic requirements and backed by incentives for domestic and international investors, will also be introduced.

The administration said it would further strengthen the ease-of-doing-business ecosystem by converting the existing single-window system into a fully digital platform capable of delivering approvals across sectors without administrative delays. To attract large-scale investments, a Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission, headed by the Chief Secretary, will be established to provide fast-track clearances for projects involving investments above Rs 200 crore or generating employment for more than 5,000 people.

Signalling a push towards digital governance, the government announced that Artificial Intelligence would be integrated into administration through the expanded Information Technology and Digital Services Department. AI-based tools will be deployed to improve departmental efficiency and enhance public-facing e-governance services.

The address also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to social justice. Declaring that Tamil Nadu would continue to safeguard its 69 per cent reservation policy, the government pledged support for the advancement of minorities and asserted that it would function as a truly secular, social-justice government. It further promised to implement the four per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in letter and spirit.

Among other key announcements, the government proposed establishing Olympic Centres of Excellence to nurture future medal winners and position Tamil Nadu as a leading sporting hub. It also promised structural reforms in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, including a comprehensive audit of temple properties, lands and endowment revenues and the introduction of transparent computerised accounting systems.

Summing up its broader vision, the government said the “Vetri Thamizhagam – Vision Document”, built around ten pillars ranging from social welfare and education to economic prosperity, infrastructure and transparent governance, would be implemented over the next five years to guide Tamil Nadu’s development trajectory.