From government schools to medical college, NEET quota beneficiaries thank EPS

Venkat Sri, 22, secured admission to a dental college in Nagercoil, while his younger twin brothers Arun and Dharan, both 18, secured seats at Tirunelveli Government Medical College and PSG Medical College in Coimbatore, respectively.

The three students were brought to Chennai by former MP and AIADMK organisation secretary Soundararajan, who arranged their meeting with Palaniswami. The brothers thanked the AIADMK leader and received his blessings.