From government schools to medical college, NEET quota beneficiaries thank EPS

TIRUNELVELI: Three brothers from Vellankuzhi in Tirunelveli district, who cleared the NEET examination, met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai after securing admissions to medical and dental colleges under the 7.5% reservation category.
Venkat Sri, 22, secured admission to a dental college in Nagercoil, while his younger twin brothers Arun and Dharan, both 18, secured seats at Tirunelveli Government Medical College and PSG Medical College in Coimbatore, respectively.
The three students were brought to Chennai by former MP and AIADMK organisation secretary Soundararajan, who arranged their meeting with Palaniswami. The brothers thanked the AIADMK leader and received his blessings.
Venkat Sri scored 440 marks in the 2026 NEET examination. Arun and Dharan, who also appeared for the examination this year, scored 511 and 494 marks, respectively.
The three are sons of Ramkumar, 49, a weaver from Vellankuzhi in the Ambasamudram Assembly constituency, and his wife Mangaiyar Thilagam, 46.
AIADMK organisation secretary Sudha Parasivam, Tirunelveli suburban district secretary Rama Subramanian, Radhapuram East union party secretary KPK Selvaraj, Tirunelveli councillor Chandrasekar, and party functionaries Muthuraj, Kumaresan, Selvam, Aanaiyappan and Ramesh were also present during the meeting.