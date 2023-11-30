From cruise rides to aquatic world: TN coasts to get tourism boost

CHENNAI: In a bid to lure more tourists, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to develop coastal tourism including cruise facilities, short-haul leisure ferries and aquatic and underwater tourism.

The authorities of the Tourism Department are looking at developing locales such as northernmost Marina Beach, which is the world’s second longest urban beach, to southernmost tip of Indian mainland, the Kanyakumari Beach, the confluence of three oceans (Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea). They are looking at increasing the tourism potential of Tamil Nadu’s 1,000 km coastline.

Domestic sea cruises constitute a niche market and cater to rising recreational needs of the affluent class in the country, said an official from the Tourism Department. This is part of the strategy as per the State’s recently reworked tourism policy.

“While the sector is nascent in India, it holds tremendous potential. The department envisages to launch cruise facilities in various stretches on the Chennai – Rameswaram – Kanyakumari and Chennai – Port Blair route”, the official added.

According to the official, Jetty infrastructure will be developed at these places after identification of suitable spots besides private cruise operators will be encouraged to start cruise services on these stretches. “We are in the process of identifying private cruise operators that would suit our coastal area. After identifying potential, we would get into an agreement with cruise tour operators,” he added.

Stating that unlike in foreign countries, the cruise tour here would be very much affordable to all the tourists. We are also in the process of talking to the port officials to make it possible, he said.

Similarly, the official also said that short-haul leisure ferries will be encouraged by the state government in the seas and lakes.