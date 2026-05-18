From Central station to thappattaam, Flower Show celebrates Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Hundreds of tourists thronged the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty on Sunday as the famed annual Flower Show opened with towering floral sculptures and vibrant heritage-themed installations crafted from nearly seven lakh flowers.
Welcoming visitors at the entrance was a grand royal floral gateway adorned with intricate flower decorations, setting the tone for the visual spectacle spread across the sprawling botanical garden.
The flower show commenced without any official inaugural ceremony, drawing criticism from sections of visitors and political representatives. The military music troupe from Wellington, traditionally invited to perform during the inauguration, was reportedly sent back.
Among the major attractions were a giant floral map of Tamil Nadu, a 10-foot-tall floral statue of Tiruvalluvar, Bharatanatyam dancers, the iconic Thanjavur doll, the majestic Tiruvarur temple car and artistic recreations inspired by the ancient architecture of Mamallapuram.
One of the crowd-pullers was a massive floral replica of the Chennai Central Railway Station. Stretching nearly 40 feet in length and 20 feet in height, the installation was created using more than 1.14 lakh carnations and other flowers, drawing huge crowds of visitors eager to photograph the landmark display.
The exhibition also showcased elaborate floral depictions of the five traditional Tamil landscapes, Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neithal and Paalai.
Traditional Tamil folk arts such as Oyilattam, Poikkal Kuthirai Aattam, Karagattam and Thappattam were recreated through colourful floral sculptures alongside artistic installations featuring Nadaswaram musicians, bullock carts, lighthouses, train engines, hunters and soldiers. Adding a distinctly local touch, the show also featured replicas of traditional huts belonging to the indigenous Toda tribal community of the Nilgiris.
Further enhancing the visual grandeur were nearly 50,000 flower pots arranged across the garden, displaying hundreds of varieties of blooming flowers in vivid colours.
Unlike previous years, when the flower show was usually held for five days, this year's edition has been extended to 11 days in anticipation of heavy tourist footfall to escape summer's wrath. Cultural performances and exhibition stalls set up by various government departments have also been arranged as part of the festivities. Special ticket counters were established to reduce waiting time for visitors.
To manage the tourist influx, around 500 police personnel have been deployed for security duties, while special buses are being operated for the convenience of tourists. The Nilgiris district administration also declared a local holiday on Sunday in view of the flower show.