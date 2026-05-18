From Central station to thappattaam, Flower Show celebrates Tamil Nadu

Welcoming visitors at the entrance was a grand royal floral gateway adorned with intricate flower decorations, setting the tone for the visual spectacle spread across the sprawling botanical garden.



The flower show commenced without any official inaugural ceremony, drawing criticism from sections of visitors and political representatives. The military music troupe from Wellington, traditionally invited to perform during the inauguration, was reportedly sent back.



Among the major attractions were a giant floral map of Tamil Nadu, a 10-foot-tall floral statue of Tiruvalluvar, Bharatanatyam dancers, the iconic Thanjavur doll, the majestic Tiruvarur temple car and artistic recreations inspired by the ancient architecture of Mamallapuram.