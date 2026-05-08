From architect to adversary: DMK rupture pushes INDIA bloc into another crisis

In a striking twist of political irony, three years on, it is the DMK that appears to have authored the most compelling epitaph for the INDIA bloc, an alliance that has weathered repeated existential crises since its inception but now finds itself facing perhaps its most serious rupture yet.

Speaking at an event in Chennai on March 1, 2023, to mark his 70th birthday, Stalin, in the presence of several heavyweight Opposition leaders, had appealed to parties to "strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi".

"Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a unified force to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Talks of a third front are pointless," Stalin had said.

A known proponent of Rahul Gandhi -- now the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha -- as the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate, his remarks aligned closely with the Congress’ position.