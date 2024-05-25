Fringe Hindu outfit leader’s murder: Five persons arrested near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Avadi city police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a fringe Hindu outfit's leader inside a tea stall in Kumananchavadi near Poonamallee on Wednesday.



Around 6 30 pm on Wednesday, the deceased, Poovai K Rajaji (45) was in the tea stall when a gang which came on bikes attacked him with weapons and fled the scene.

Rajaji ran a fringe outfit in the name of "Hindu Marumalarchi Munnetra Munnani.''

Poonamallee police who began investigations into the brutal murder learnt that the public execution had a personal motive.



For the past four years, Rajaji was living with a woman, who separated from her husband. Rajaji and the woman's estranged husband had enmity over this and used to quarrel often, police investigations revealed.

To avenge the enmity, the woman's husband, M Gopal (61) assembled a team and murdered Rajaji, police said. In March this year, the woman died in a road accident.

Along with Gopal, Police arrested R Krishnan (34), P Sampath Kumar (45), P Rajesh (34) and L Santhosh Kumar (32) - all from around Poonamallee.

The five accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.