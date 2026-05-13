Friends take turns to sit on Deputy Speaker's chair, row erupts over office's sanctity

The photographs showed a few of Ravisankar's associates, identified online as Parthiban Senthil and Murali, taking turns to sit on the Deputy Speaker's chair and posing for selfies inside the Secretariat complex. The images quickly triggered sharp reactions from political observers and social media users, many of whom questioned the propriety of the act and termed it disrespectful to the dignity of the constitutional office.



Several users accused the ruling establishment of failing to uphold institutional conventions.



"One cannot reduce the Deputy Speaker's chair to a musical chair spectacle. Government offices are not recreational spaces. Public life demands a sense of responsibility and restraint," a social media user wrote while criticising the incident.