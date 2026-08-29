Friend throws chilli powder at DMK man, stabs him to death in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: DMK functionary (62) was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend after chilli powder was thrown in his face near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Saturday (August 29). The suspect later attempted suicide and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Government Hospital.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Nagaraj of Vellimalaipattinam near Thondamuthur, was a trader and DMK functionary. Police said his friend Kandasamy, 65, who lives in the same area, allegedly attacked him.
According to the police, Kandasamy suspected Nagaraj of having an affair with his wife, and the two men had frequently argued over the issue.
Nagaraj had left his house on his motorcycle to buy tea when Kandasamy allegedly intercepted him on Naraseepuram South Rath Road.
Kandasamy threw chilli powder in Nagaraj's face, causing him to lose his balance and fall from the motorcycle. He then allegedly attacked Nagaraj repeatedly with a goat-shearing knife that he had concealed.
Nagaraj sustained multiple injuries, including to his neck, the back of his head and abdomen. He died on the spot.
Kandasamy allegedly fled the spot after the attack. On receiving information, Alandurai police reached the scene and launched a search to trace him. During the search, Kandasamy allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his right hand with a knife.
Police rescued him and admitted him to Coimbatore Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.