Friend throws chilli powder at DMK man, stabs him to death in Coimbatore

What led Kandansamy to attack the DMK functionary?

According to the police, Kandasamy suspected Nagaraj of having an affair with his wife, and the two men had frequently argued over the issue.

Nagaraj had left his house on his motorcycle to buy tea when Kandasamy allegedly intercepted him on Naraseepuram South Rath Road.

Kandasamy threw chilli powder in Nagaraj's face, causing him to lose his balance and fall from the motorcycle. He then allegedly attacked Nagaraj repeatedly with a goat-shearing knife that he had concealed.

Nagaraj sustained multiple injuries, including to his neck, the back of his head and abdomen. He died on the spot.