Fresh tender floated for stalled Arakkonam-Kancheepuram stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

The fresh EPC tender covers the stretch between Km 204.500 near Arakkonam and Km 230 in Kancheepuram district. The successful contractor will have 18 months to complete the remaining works, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

The development assumes significance as the rest of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is either complete or nearing completion. The Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, however, had achieved only 53% physical progress, with 11.03 km completed, when the concessionaire stopped work in May 2025 citing financial constraints.