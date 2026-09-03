Fresh tender floated for stalled Arakkonam-Kancheepuram stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited fresh bids to complete the stalled 25.5-km Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE), with the balance works estimated to cost Rs 633.12 crore.
The fresh EPC tender covers the stretch between Km 204.500 near Arakkonam and Km 230 in Kancheepuram district. The successful contractor will have 18 months to complete the remaining works, followed by a five-year maintenance period.
The development assumes significance as the rest of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is either complete or nearing completion. The Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, however, had achieved only 53% physical progress, with 11.03 km completed, when the concessionaire stopped work in May 2025 citing financial constraints.
NHAI subsequently issued a notice of intention to terminate the contract in November 2025. The matter reached the Madras high court, which directed NHAI in January 2026 to maintain status quo on termination. However, the case was disposed of on August 20 stating that the concessionaire DB Jain was eligible for fly ash free of cost and transportation. The court partly allowed the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway appeal and declared the project eligible for free fly ash and transportation. Its claim for reimbursement, including the Rs 180.17 crore claimed by the concessionaire, was left to the Dispute Resolution Board or, if necessary, the arbitral tribunal under the concession agreement.
The 25.5-km package is not merely a road-laying exercise. The balance works include nine major bridges, one railway overbridge, two grade separators, two minor bridges, 18 vehicular and non-vehicular underpasses and 44 box culverts.
The project alignment passes through 17.4 km in Ranipet district and 8.1 km in Kancheepuram district. It starts near Karnavoor in Arakkonam taluk and ends at Parandur revenue village in Kancheepuram taluk. The alignment crosses a Southern Railway line at Km 223+761.
The BCE is being developed as a four-lane, fully access-controlled expressway. The technical specifications prescribe a minimum design speed of 120 kmph for the plain and rolling terrain.
The latest status submitted by the Union government to the Lok Sabha shows that the Karnataka portion is complete, while substantial portions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also nearing completion.
With the fresh contract carrying an 18-month construction period, the Arakkonam-Kancheepuram stretch is likely to remain the last major bottleneck in making the entire Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway operational.
Bengaluru-Malur: 27.1 km - Complete
Malur-Bangarpet: 27.1 km - Complete
Bangarpet-Bethamangala: 17.5 km - Complete
Bethamangala-Byreddypalli: 25 km – 99% complete
Byreddypalli-Bangarupalem: 31 km - 93% complete | Due Oct 30
Bangarupalem-Gudipala: 29 km - Complete
Gudipala-Walajahpet: 24 km – 99% complete|Remaining work scheduled by Aug 31
Walajahpet-Arakkonam: 24.5 km – 98% complete|Remaining work scheduled by Aug 31
Arakkonam-Kancheepuram: 25.5 km – 53% complete|Fresh Rs 633.12cr EPC tendere | 18-month completion period
Kancheepuram-Sriperumbudur: 31.7 km – 89.97% complete|Due Oct 31