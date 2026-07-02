Fresh round of internal dissent haunts AIADMK

In a letter addressed to Palaniswami, the leaders said they were unable to accept the responsibilities entrusted to them, citing differences over the party's post-election political course and the alleged non-implementation of assurances made during reconciliation talks.



According to the letter, the differences emerged after the AIADMK's defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, when the leadership explored the possibility of forming a coalition government with the DMK. The signatories contended that the move had caused dissatisfaction among party cadres and argued that the party should instead have assumed the role of the Opposition.



The differences later widened when 25 AIADMK MLAs, including SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam, urged the party leadership to extend support to the ruling TVK government. The MLAs subsequently backed the no-confidence motion in the Assembly in support of the government, following which Palaniswami removed them from their organisational positions.