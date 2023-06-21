Fresh reforms on the anvil for public libraries across State

CHENNAI: The State government will soon implement reforms in public libraries. A high-level committee has submitted its report to the government on the steps to be taken to make amendments to the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Act 1948.

“A high-level committee consists of 6 members and 3 special invitees including experts and legal advisors under the chairmanship of M Rajendran, former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur,” said a senior official from the School Education Department, which controls the Directorate of Public Libraries.

The report recommended methods to improve the reading habit among the general public, students and library users.

“It also recommended ways to upgrade libraries and provide excellent services to readers using modern technology,” he said. “Changes will also be made for procuring e-books, e-magazines and e-newspapers, books, periodicals, and journals to the public libraries.”

Priority has been given for preservation, conservation and digitisation of rare books and manuscripts, and the establishment of a digital library, the official said.

“The 6-member panel also gave recommendations regarding the creation of a user portal for making all public libraries easily accessible to its readers. The list included Connemara public library, Anna Centenary library and the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial library,” he explained. “An information system would be created to enable access to books of internationally renowned publishers and eminent personalities. More funds would be allocated for the directorate in this regard.”

To provide e-library service to public libraries in rural areas and aspirants preparing for competitive exams, “work will be undertaken to provide Wi-Fi facilities”.