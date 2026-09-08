Fresh Panchami land retrieval panel soon: Minister Vanni Arasu

When CPI MLA K Marimuthu raised a query during the debate on the demands for grants for the Forest and Registration departments, he asked whether the government would constitute a separate board to retrieve the Panchami lands.

Replying to him, the minister said that the successive governments have, till date, identified around 1.86 lakh acres under the Panchami category. However, the present government has now decided to constitute a commission to identify the lands.