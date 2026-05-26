Frequent by-polls affect governance: Suresh Gopi

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, he said that the resignations of legislators, leading to by-elections, disrupt governance and result in inefficient use of public resources. He made the remarks while expressing support for the “One Nation, One Election” proposal amid AIADMK legislators quitting the party to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Stating that it wouldn’t be appropriate to criticise Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay without giving adequate time, Suresh Gopi said people have given him an opportunity and criticising him at this stage wouldn’t be appropriate.