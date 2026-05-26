Frequent by-polls affect governance: Suresh Gopi

COIMBATORE: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday said that frequent by-elections impose an avoidable financial and administrative burden on the country, in an apparent reference to the AIADMK legislators resigning their posts and joining the ruling TVK in the State.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, he said that the resignations of legislators, leading to by-elections, disrupt governance and result in inefficient use of public resources. He made the remarks while expressing support for the “One Nation, One Election” proposal amid AIADMK legislators quitting the party to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Stating that it wouldn’t be appropriate to criticise Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay without giving adequate time, Suresh Gopi said people have given him an opportunity and criticising him at this stage wouldn’t be appropriate.
In response to a query about TVK’s likely plans to expand to Kerala, the Union Minister said there was nothing wrong. Responding to concerns on the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Suresh Gopi acknowledged that fuel price hikes impact the public significantly, but maintained that the centre was attempting to manage the situation with utmost responsibility.
“As the government incurred heavy losses over the past few months, increasing fuel prices has become unavoidable. However, we are making every effort to keep its rise under control. If prices are not revised when necessary, the country could face a shortage of reserves and difficulties in procuring crude oil within a few weeks,” he said, adding that discussions were underway towards expansion of oil and gas pipeline through various states to strengthen the country’s energy security.