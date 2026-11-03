Frenzied fans test crowd-control measures during CM Vijay's Pudukottai visit

Tension rose shortly before Vijay arrived at the bus stand for its inauguration. A group of youngsters attempted to climb atop shops and jump over one another, prompting repeated warnings from the police over loudspeakers. Additional personnel were rushed to the spot, while those positioned close to the crowd kept the youngsters under control until the Chief Minister left.

A senior police officer said the youngsters appeared to be students and that controlling their enthusiasm had been a major challenge.

"We feared the situation could have turned worse if the police had not intervened in time to prevent them from jumping over one another. We heaved a great sigh of relief when the event concluded smoothly," the officer said.

For the police personnel on the ground, ensuring the Chief Minister's visit passed without incident meant constantly watching the crowd, anticipating sudden surges, and preventing enthusiasm from becoming a safety threat.