Freeze delimitation through constitutional amendment: CM Stalin

In a statement on the social media platform X, Stalin said that despite sustained protests from Tamil Nadu, the Union government had offered only a verbal assurance that the State’s representation would not be reduced.

“But their words say one thing and their actions reveal another. The Bill they have introduced is a calculated deception. We reject it outright,” he said.

Stalin alleged that the proposed legislation grants sweeping powers to the Delimitation Commission, enabling the Centre to alter State representation “at any time and in any manner” to suit political interests. He described the Bill as a “carefully crafted trap with dangerous intent”.