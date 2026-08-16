Freedom from graft, drugs: CM Vijay’s I-Day pledge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his maiden Independence Day address from the ramparts of Fort St George on Saturday, called upon citizens and officials to work towards making Tamil Nadu a corruption-free State. He assured cooperation with the Union government on administrative matters, while maintaining a firm stance against policies that infringe on the State’s rights.
After hoisting the Tricolour, Vijay highlighted the achievements of the TVK-led government in its first three months and outlined key priorities, underlining transparent, good governance.
“Freedom from corruption and bribery is as vital as independence. The TVK-led government is committed to this goal. Our administration is anchored in transparency, corruption-free governance, a drug-free Tamil Nadu, women’s safety, and social justice,” he said.
Vijay asserted there would be no compromise on public welfare, describing it as the administration’s top priority.
On relations with the Centre, Vijay stated that Tamil Nadu would coordinate on administrative matters, but firmly oppose decisions detrimental to the State’s interests.
Highlighting initiatives launched over the past three months, Vijay noted that his government had continued several people-centric welfare schemes introduced by previous regimes, including the Amma Unavagam and the Breakfast Scheme.
Appealing for continued public support, Vijay said, “The Chief Minister represents eight crore people. My Cabinet colleagues and I are servants of the public. Let us unite to thwart forces working against the government.”
He thanked the electorate for rejecting caste, religion, money, and muscle power to deliver an overwhelming mandate for a people-centric government committed to social justice.
Vijay also announced a hike in monthly and family pensions for former armed forces personnel and freedom fighters.
Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Cabinet Ministers including D Anand and KA Sengottaiyan, Vijay’s parents SA Chandrasekar and Shoba, and actor Trisha were present.