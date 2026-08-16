Freedom from graft, drugs: CM Vijay’s I-Day pledge

After hoisting the Tricolour, Vijay highlighted the achievements of the TVK-led government in its first three months and outlined key priorities, underlining transparent, good governance.

“Freedom from corruption and bribery is as vital as independence. The TVK-led government is committed to this goal. Our administration is anchored in transparency, corruption-free governance, a drug-free Tamil Nadu, women’s safety, and social justice,” he said.

Vijay asserted there would be no compromise on public welfare, describing it as the administration’s top priority.

On relations with the Centre, Vijay stated that Tamil Nadu would coordinate on administrative matters, but firmly oppose decisions detrimental to the State’s interests.